Fragmented rules complicate building safety oversight across Indian cities

On paper, the NBC is supposed to apply to all kinds of buildings, even in designated areas like Lal Dora enclaves, which are designated urban villages in Delhi.
However, no state government has been questioned on the delay or otherwise in the adoption of the NBC. Instead, in most states, the broader rules are laid down by a welter of rules like the municipal laws, town and country planning legislation, development plans, and development control regulations. There is also the Model Building Bye-Laws written by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. These serve as model frameworks, but again, become enforceable only when adopted through state laws, municipal bye-laws, or planning regulations.