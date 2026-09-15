Fragmented rules complicate building safety oversight across Indian cities

As Gupta points out, these clearances not only take time but also differ across each city. So an urban planner having complied with a Delhi set of rules could come a cropper in Mumbai or Bengaluru. Even within a metropolitan region, different areas may fall under different regulatory authorities. A municipal corporation may regulate one area, while a development authority, industrial township authority or cantonment board regulates another. Consequently, the rules and approval pathways applicable to a project can change significantly within the same urban region. Clearly, a lot needs to change for buildings to stop collapsing on top of the innocents looking for a roof above their head to keep them safe in the city.