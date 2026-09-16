India, the world's biggest vegetable oils importer, is considering lowering import taxes on the commodities to try to curb food inflation, two government and two industry sources said on Wednesday, as ‌the peak demand festival season gets under way.

Prices ​of vegetable oils in India ​have climbed by nearly 20% over the last year and a measure that would ​lower their prices is likely to increase consumption as households mark festivals from September to November with sweets, snacks and fried treats.

Internationally, increased Indian demand would support benchmark Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soyoil futures , analysts say.

India meets nearly two-thirds of its vegetable oil ​demand through imports, mainly palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil from Malaysia, Indonesia, Argentina, Russia and ‌Ukraine.

Prices have risen because of disruption linked to Russia's war on Ukraine and extreme ​weather linked to El Nino and global warming. One of the government sources said the government was seeking to shield consumers, while protecting farmers' interests. A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters ‌for comment. India's annual retail inflation ​accelerated further in August, driven by higher ‌food prices. Instead of making a deep cut in import duties, the government could lower ‌the ??basic import duty by 5%, which would keep local soybean prices above government-set support ​levels and support oilseed farmers, a senior industry official said.