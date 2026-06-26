Rolex, daggers, dragon sculptures: Inside India's diplomatic gift auction

A Rolex Yacht-Master II valued at more than ₹16 lakh, a Cartier watch, an Omani khanjar dagger, an Apple MacBook Pro, and a glass sculpture depicting nine dragons are among the gifts received by Indian dignitaries that are now up for auction through the Ministry of External Affairs' Toshakhana.

The auction, which opened on different dates for the items, will conclude on June 30 at 5 pm. Bidders can participate with a minimum increment value of ₹1,000.

While the catalogue features luxury goods and collectables worth lakhs of rupees, it also shows a fascinating record of diplomatic engagements with countries across the world, using various objects.

Luxury watches among most expensive items Among the most expensive items on offer is a Rolex Yacht-Master II, carrying a quoted price of ₹16.85 lakh. Designed for competitive sailing, the Oystersteel watch is one of Rolex's most technically sophisticated models and features the brand's signature regatta countdown function. Another standout is a Rolex Lady-Datejust priced at ₹12.55 lakh. Crafted in Yellow Rolesor, a combination of Oystersteel and 18-carat yellow gold, the watch remains one of Rolex's most recognisable collections. The auction also includes a Cartier Santos Dumont watch valued at ₹5.65 lakh, an International Watch Company (IWC) Pilot Chronograph worth ₹3.95 lakh, and a Giuliano Mazzuoli Manometro limited-edition watch priced at ₹3.02 lakh.

A dragon sculpture emerges as a bidding favourite One of the auction's biggest surprises is a glass showpiece depicting the Nine Dragons Ru Yi. Despite a starting price of ₹14,720, the Liuli crystal sculpture had attracted 28 bids, pushing its quoted value to ₹57,720. In Chinese tradition and Feng Shui, nine dragons are associated with prosperity, strength and good fortune. The sculpture's popularity suggests that cultural symbolism can sometimes attract as much interest as luxury branding. Gifts that reflect national traditions Beyond the luxury accessories, several items in the auction showcase the cultural heritage of the countries from which they originated.

An ornate silver khanjar dagger with an ivory handle, valued at ₹1.67 lakh, represents one of Oman's most enduring national symbols. Traditionally associated with honour and prestige, the curved dagger continues to occupy an important place in Omani ceremonial life. Oman is further represented through a decorative metal vase (₹86,720) featuring the Al Alam Palace, the ceremonial residence of the Sultan of Oman, as well as a traditional bakhoor burner used to perfume homes and gatherings. From Kuwait comes a jewellery set comprising a necklace, bracelet and earrings from the Al Arbash family brand, priced at ₹9.52 lakhs, whose roots can be traced back to Kuwait's historic pearl-trading tradition.

Art and craftsmanship from around the world The auction also includes several items that appeal to collectors of art and design. Among them is an abstract painting by Cuban artist Raul Enmanuel Pozo, whose work draws on geometric forms and vibrant colours influenced by Cubism. The painting is currently valued at ₹17,950. A Kula Coffee Service Set designed by Polish designer Andrzej Szadkowski is another notable entry. Created in 1979, the silver-plated set is regarded as an example of late-20th-century Polish modernist design and is valued at over ₹5 lakh. Other notable collectables include an Indo-Persian metallic tea set and a Tibetan hand-knotted carpet.