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India elected to key subsidiary bodies at UN Economic and Social Council

Indian Ambassador Preeti Saran has been re-elected to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (2027-2030)

United Nations
India has been elected to various subsidiary bodies at the UN Economic and Social Council.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 7:44 AM IST
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India has been elected to various subsidiary bodies at the UN Economic and Social Council, one of the six main organs of the United Nations.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN said on Wednesday that India has been elected by acclamation to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) subsidiary bodies, including Commission on Science and Technology for Development (2027-2030); Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations (2027-2030); and the Committee for Programme and Coordination (2027-2029).

Indian Ambassador Preeti Saran has been re-elected to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (2027-2030).

The UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) holds an annual intergovernmental forum for discussion on issues affecting science, technology and development.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations is a standing committee of the ECOSOC, and among its main tasks are consideration of applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by NGOs.

The Committee for Programme and Coordination is the main subsidiary organ of the Economic and Social Council and the General Assembly for planning, programming and coordination.

It reviews the programmes of the United Nations and assists the Economic and Social Council in the performance of its coordination functions within the United Nations system, according to its website.

The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) is a body of 18 independent experts that monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by its State parties.

The Covenant enshrines economic, social and cultural rights such as the rights to adequate food, adequate housing, education, health, social security, water and sanitation, and work, its website said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :United NationsMinistry of External AffairsIndia UNSC

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

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