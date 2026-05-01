India enters barrier-free tolling era with MLFF rollout in Gujarat

India began its first operations in barrier-less highway toll collections on Friday, as the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system was launched at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of National Highway (NH)-48 in Gujarat.

The state-of-the-art system enables seamless toll collection without requiring vehicles to stop, using advanced technologies, such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

The automatic toll deduction system, with no plazas, is Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s bid to take India to seamless highway operations and plugging leakages of nearly ₹10,000 crore from national highway toll collections, according to his statement in 2024.

For clarity, the system works by reading a vehicle’s number plate through cameras as it passes a toll collection area, eliminating toll plazas, which can often lead to extra waiting times, even though Fastag has brought average waiting time to less than 47 seconds.

Trials for the technology are also currently going on in Mundka on the Urban Extension Road - 2 in Delhi, and the stretch will be completely barrier-less in the coming time. The government plans to float tenders for MLFF at around 200 toll plazas in the current financial year, according to senior government officials. The larger target is 1,200 odd toll plazas, and eventually a nationwide rollout. The plan had briefly run into hurdles as the government went scouting for non-Chinese firms which could manufacture these cameras, due to security concerns with Chinese surveillance technology. Officials said that the system will also end the instances of hooliganism and vandalism at toll plazas by vehicle owners who refuse to pay toll.

MLFF is not a new technology globally, and road operators in other countries have demonstrated successful examples of long-term concessions in MLFF yielding good results. However, revenue loss from users with defective or inoperative Fastags remains a worry in India. The Centre is reportedly working on a compensation mechanism for the same. At a conference earlier this year on MLFF, global companies said that there are legal recourses. The central government recently made changes to rules marking a new definition of ‘unpaid user fee’. Now, users with unpaid user fee will not get No Objection Certificate and fitness certificate.

This has been done to quell fears of revenue losses for highway operators, who are already being compensated by the government for revenue losses due to the introduction of a ₹3,000 Fastag annual pass. “The introduction of MLFF marks a major milestone in the digitisation of India’s tolling ecosystem and the modernisation of National Highway infrastructure, in line with global standards. The system is expected to significantly reduce travel time, decongest highways, improve fuel efficiency, lower vehicular emissions, and minimise human intervention in toll operations,” the highways ministry said. Artificial intelligence (AI) driven highway management system will be rolled out across India by 2026-end, Gadkari had informed the Parliament earlier.