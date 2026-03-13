LPG production up 30%, fuel supply stable, says govt amid West Asia crisis

The government on Friday said that India has adequate fuel supplies despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia , and urged citizens not to engage in panic buying of petrol, diesel or LPG

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the country’s refining capacity and inventories are sufficient to meet domestic demand.

She said India has a crude oil refining capacity of 258 million metric tonnes, and domestic refineries are operating at full capacity. “...We are self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel. All our refineries are currently operating at 100 per cent capacity or higher,” she said.

Because of this, India does not need to import petrol or diesel, she added. LPG production increased The government said efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted LPG supply, especially to households and essential institutions. “Domestic production of LPG has increased by 30 per cent; compared to March 5, our refineries are currently producing 30 per cent more LPG,” she said. Sujata Sharma added that LPG supplies are being prioritised for households, hospitals and educational institutions. Commercial cylinders have been placed at the disposal of state governments so they can distribute them based on priority.

Petrol pumps fully stocked She further said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel across the country. “No fuel dry situation has been reported at around 100,000 retail outlets. All petrol pumps have a sufficient amount of petrol." ALSO READ: LPG shortage forces around 40% of restaurants in Kerala to shut down Refineries also have adequate crude oil inventories, and supplies are being maintained regularly, she added. PNG, CNG supply uninterrupted The government also said supplies of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) remain stable. “The supply of PNG to domestic consumers and CNG is being ensured without any interruptions or cuts. Given this situation, there is absolutely no need for panic,” she said.

She said 15 million households currently use PNG, and another 6 million homes located near gas networks can easily obtain PNG connections. “I appeal to such consumers to opt for PNG connections, as this will also help reduce some pressure on LPG,” she added. Govt appeals against panic buying While LPG supply remains a concern in some areas, the government said no distributor has reported a complete stockout. “Petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities at all petrol pumps... Regarding LPG, I would like to state that this remains a matter of concern for us. Nevertheless, no dry out has been reported at any of our 25,000 distributors,” she said.

Sujata Sharma further urged citizens not to believe rumours or engage in panic booking of cylinders. ALSO READ: India's crude supply secure, LPG production increased: Hardeep Puri The government has also allocated an additional 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene to states and asked them to identify distribution points within districts. At the same time, Coal India has been directed to ensure coal supplies to small and medium consumers to support alternative fuel needs. Indian ships, seafarers being monitored Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said Indian vessels and seafarers in the Gulf region are being closely monitored.

“To the west of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, there are 24 Indian-flagged vessels carrying 677 Indian seafarers,” he said. To the east of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Gulf of Oman, three Indian-flagged vessels with 76 Indian seafarers are currently operating. Across the Gulf region, about 23,000 Indian seafarers are working on merchant and offshore vessels. “The Directorate General of Shipping maintains continuous contact with all of them through their respective engagement agencies,” he said. India has accorded priority berthing to LPG carrier vessels at major ports as the government works to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies, he said.