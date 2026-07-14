India invites private firms to build high-altitude surveillance airships

India plans to develop indigenous stratospheric airships for long-endurance surveillance missions and has invited several private companies to participate in building a strategic defence capability, The Economic Times reported.

Dubbed the Airship-based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS) programme, it seeks to develop unmanned air platforms capable of operating in the stratosphere for extended periods, the report said.

Flying at altitudes of 20-30 km, the platforms are reportedly designed to provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) while costing significantly less than satellites.

According to the report, the project is being steered by the Directorate of Operations (Remote) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), with the government offering to fund selected partners to develop a prototype airship to carry out optical surveillance, electronic intelligence gathering and long-range communications.

AS-HAPS will be executed under the Make-I procurement framework, under which the Centre funds up to 70 per cent of development costs for selected industry partners, the report added. The programme, reportedly pegged at about ₹15,000 crore, was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in February, and involves prototype development and the procurement of multiple airship systems. The ministry also plans to develop fixed-wing High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) that can take off conventionally and undertake extended surveillance missions, the report said. The government plans to shortlist at least two development partners based on their technical capabilities and financial strength.

The airship will operate in the gap between high-altitude drones, which typically fly at around 12 km, and low-Earth orbit satellites orbiting 500-2,000 km above the planet. It will also relay data between ground networks and satellites. The platform will carry an array of sensors, including radars and electro-optical systems, for long-range surveillance, which the government reportedly plans to develop domestically. The platform is expected to be steerable in flight, allowing it to reposition over areas of interest as required. DRDO demonstrated the technology in May 2025, flying a payload-bearing prototype to an altitude of about 17 km over Madhya Pradesh. No Indian private player has matched this yet, but with government funding now in the picture, companies are expected to compete hard for a slice of the high-tech programme.