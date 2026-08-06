NVS-03 ready as India prepares four-satellite NavIC expansion, says govt

The launches are aimed at replenishing and strengthening the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), also known as NavIC.

The deployment assumes significance as India's navigation constellation has been operating below its optimal strength. Centre had informed Parliament earlier that only three satellites are currently providing positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services, whereas at least four operational satellites are required for standalone positioning services.

While NavIC's timing service remains operational, most civilian and defence users currently rely on multi-constellation global navigation satellite systems alongside NavIC, preventing any immediate operational vulnerability.

On the failure of replacement satellite NVS-02 in 2025, Singh said, “Necessary corrective measures have been incorporated and successfully implemented and tested in CMS-03 satellite. The same will be followed in subsequent satellites, including the NavIC series of satellites carrying bi-propellant systems.”