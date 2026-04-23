India may have 25,217 ultra-rich, 313 billionaires by 2031: Knight Frank

India is projected to have 25,217 ultra-high net worth individuals and 313 billionaires by 2031, spurred by wealth creation across technology, industrials and capital markets, according to Knight Frank.

Ultra-high Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) are defined as those having a net worth of $30 million and above.

At present, there are 19,877 UHNWIs and 207 billionaires in India.

On Thursday, real estate consultant Knight Frank released its 20th edition of The Wealth Report 2026, stating that there has been "dramatic acceleration" in global wealth creation despite substantial geopolitical uncertainty, concerns over rising interest rates and uneven economic performance.

"India's UHNWI population is forecast to rise from 19,877 today to 25,217 by 2031, underscoring its growing role in the global wealth landscape. This reflects extraordinary wealth creation across technology, industrials and capital markets," the consultant said.