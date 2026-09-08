India must prioritise technology to strengthen energy security: ONGC chief

India needs to prioritise its resources towards technologies that address the country’s immediate and strategic energy requirements, said Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event at IIT Bombay, Singh emphasised the need for India to become more efficient and innovative in addressing its energy requirements. He pointed out that while India has a large and growing start-up ecosystem, the energy sector accounts for only a small proportion of this ecosystem, with oil and gas representing an even smaller share.

Given the strategic importance of energy and the long development cycles involved, Singh emphasised the need for a more focused approach to innovation and technology development.