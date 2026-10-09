India needs level playing field for businesses to compete: Rahul Gandhi

India needs a level playing field where every business has a fair chance to compete, and the Congress is committed to breaking the chain of crony capitalism, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

The remark came a day after his exchange on X with US business tycoon Elon Musk, who had asked whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the "real boss" of India amid a controversy over Starlink satellite internet services.

Gandhi on Thursday said to the business tycoon: "Wait till you discover the other guy." In another post on his WhatsApp channel a day later, Gandhi said India needs a level playing field where every business has a fair chance to compete.

"Congress party and I are committed to breaking this chain of crony capitalism and building an economy driven by innovation and hard work -- not political patronage," Gandhi said. He also shared a video montage including his exchange with Musk. "I am not anti-business; I am anti-monopoly," Gandhi says in the video. The allegations that Starlink's satellite internet services were being blocked by domestic business interests -- leading Musk to ask if "Ambani is the real boss of India" -- have been rejected by the Indian government. Musk earlier wrote on X, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?" "Is Ambani the real boss of India?" he further asked.