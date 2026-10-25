Delhi AQI improves to 167 after overnight rain, more showers likely today

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to cooler conditions on Sunday after rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds swept parts of the region overnight, bringing some relief from the recent spell of poor air quality.

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 167 at 9 am, in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). PM2.5 and PM10 remained the dominant pollutants, though readings varied across monitoring stations.

Under the CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, while readings between 201 and 300 fall in the poor category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 after pollution levels worsened.

Delhi weather forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies in Delhi on Sunday, becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon, with a spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning possible at isolated places in the evening or night. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 4.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The weather is expected to remain mainly clear over the next two days, with maximum temperatures around 30-33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Weather across India The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over parts of south and eastern India in the coming days. A weather system over the Bay of Bengal is also expected to intensify, bringing strong winds and rough seas. In south India, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the near term. Parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could also see extremely heavy rainfall later in the week. In eastern India, widespread rainfall is likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of West Bengal. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha, while very heavy rain is possible in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and parts of central India.