Heavy rain to continue in South India till Oct 23; Delhi to stay dry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a prolonged spell of rainfall over south peninsular India, with heavy showers likely in several states through October 23.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to remain dry, with mainly clear skies and maximum temperatures ranging from 31 to 35 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

Heavy rain likely in south India

Rainfall is expected to continue across southern India, with heavy showers likely in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep over the coming days.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Isolated heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through the week, while Kerala and Mahe and south interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall through October 23.

Weather across India The IMD has forecast no significant weather activity over northwest, central, eastern and northeastern India during the week. However, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over parts of western India, including Goa, Konkan, Marathwada and parts of Maharashtra, through the early part of the week. Hot and humid conditions are also likely over Konkan and Goa. The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea along and off the Karnataka and Kerala coasts and over the Lakshadweep area during the next few days. Will Delhi receive rainfall this week? Delhi is likely to see mainly clear skies on Sunday, with no rainfall forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius.