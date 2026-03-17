India not facing energy crisis, domestic LPG capacity ramped up: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is expanding domestic LPG production capacity to meet demand and ensure supply stability.

“We are ensuring a steady flow of LPG even during turbulent times,” Sitharaman said while replying to the debate on the second Supplementary Demands for Grants for FY26.

“Domestic LPG production is increasing by at least 25 per cent, and we are ensuring that supply remains streamlined. A total of 44.51 GW of renewable energy capacity has been added in one year until November, which is nearly double the addition recorded during the same period last year,” she said.

Sitharaman said India remains in a stable economic position despite global disruptions. “India’s economy stands at a position of strength; we are able to manage things well. We faced Covid, supply disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine war, and many other shocks, yet we maintained balance in our economy,” she said. She added that fertiliser availability remains adequate for the upcoming agricultural cycle. “India has enough fertiliser for Kharif crops; we will start global bidding to procure nutrients for the next Rabi season,” she said. On cess collections and government spending Detailing fiscal trends, Sitharaman said government expenditure has exceeded cess collections, indicating continued allocation across sectors.