Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday joined the Leh Apex Body (LAB)-led protest in Leh, alleging that he had been kept under effective house arrest since November 11 and that police withdrew the security deployment outside his residence only after the matter came up before the court.

Addressing a press conference with LAB chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk at the protest site, Wangchuk questioned the legality of the restrictions imposed on his movement and accused the administration of using police personnel to carry out unjustified actions.

He also appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, asserting that constitutional values and democratic freedoms must be upheld.

"India is not a rogue state. It is the world's largest democracy, and it has certain constitutional values and standards that must be upheld," he said. Police on Friday night withdrew arrangements made to ensure compliance with a prohibitory order imposed against Wangchuk in Leh and said Wangchuk had not been placed under house arrest. Recounting the events of November 11, Wangchuk said he was forcibly picked up while preparations were underway for the indefinite protest to press for resumption of dialogue with the centre and seek deferment of Hill Council polls scheduled for December 4. "Those who came were wearing masks and hoodies, with their faces concealed. I would hesitate to even call them policemen because they looked more like goons," he said, alleging that although he had agreed to go to jail, he was instead taken to his residence in HIAL, where nearly two dozen local police and CRPF personnel, dressed in commando fatigues and carrying firearms, were deployed.

Wangchuk said he subsequently decided to challenge the restrictions through legal channels with the assistance of lawyers in Delhi and Ladakh. He said an appeal was filed before the High Court bench in Leh on November 17 and listed for hearing the following day. He claimed that no government representative appeared during the November 18 hearing, following which the court gave the government time until November 19 to submit its response. The activist stated that Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appeared before the court on November 19 and sought time until November 23, which was granted. "Taking advantage of this time, the authorities withdrew all the personnel deployed outside my residence Friday night," Wangchuk said.

In a post on X, Leh district police said, "Police arrangements which (were) placed to ensure compliance with prohibitory order have been withdrawn. ADM (Additional District magistrate), Leh has passed a prohibitory order against Wangchuk. It is clarified that he was not put under any house arrest as has been claimed." Wangchuk described the police statement as bizarre and questioned how the administration could deny restricting his movement when he had allegedly been prevented from stepping outside his residence. Wangchuk alleged that the administration was effectively denying restrictions when faced with judicial scrutiny. "This is an extremely strange way for a government to function. The State is behaving like a rogue state, where anyone can simply be picked up and detained. But when it is required to face the truth in a court of law, it suddenly claims that nothing happened and that there was no such detention," he said, referring to his earlier arrest under NSA.

Wangchuk, however, expressed sympathy for the police personnel and officers deployed outside his residence, alleging that they were being made to carry out actions that could compromise their professional responsibilities. "I hope that when they joined the civil services, whether the IPS or IAS, they did so with great aspirations and a genuine desire to serve the country. Today, however, they are being used and misused like pawns in what resembles a mafia gang," he said. Appealing to people across the country, Wangchuk said such practices must stop, asserting that India, as the world's largest democracy, must uphold constitutional values and ensure that police officers and government officials are not used for unlawful actions.

"I have appealed to President Murmu and the prime minister to put an end to this lawlessness and ensure that our officers and police personnel are allowed to discharge their duties with dignity and within the bounds of the law," he said. Wangchuk also defended the ongoing sit-in protest, saying he had joined his colleagues at the protest site and that the demonstration, which had continued for 10 days, was peaceful and authorised. Turning to the upcoming LAHDC elections, he renewed his appeal to the government not to hold the polls during winter, arguing that a substantial section of the population would be outside Ladakh and unable to participate.