India on track to add about 8 GW wind energy capacity in FY27: MNRE

India is on track to achieve 7.5-8 GW wind energy capacity addition in the current fiscal year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Addressing the EU-India Wind Energy Business Summit 2026 at WindEnergy Hamburg, Rajesh Kulhari, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, said that India has added over 6 GW of wind energy capacity in 2025-26.

He exuded confidence that India is on track to achieve 7.5 to 8 GW of wind energy capacity in 2026-27.

India aims to have over 100 GW of wind energy capacity by 2030. It has installed wind generation capacity of 58.52 GW as of August 31, 2026.