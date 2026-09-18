India rejects collision allegation, says Pak ship made dangerous move

India on Friday strongly rejected Islamabad's allegations regarding a collision between a Pakistani vessel and an Indian Navy warship in the Arabian Sea, asserting instead that "dangerous" manoeuvres by the ship from the neighbouring country caused the incident.

The incident had happened on Tuesday night after the Pakistani vessel closed in on the frontline Indian Navy warship that was on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea, according to the Indian side.

India summoned Pakistani charge d'affaires Saad Warraich on Wednesday and lodged a diplomatic protest.

The Pakistan foreign ministry subsequently summoned Indian charge d'affaires Satyanjal Pandey and alleged that "aggressive" manoeuvres by the Indian warship triggered the collision.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that Pakistani vessel carried out a "dangerous" manoeuvre in violation of a 1991 agreement requiring naval ships to maintain a distance of three nautical miles. Jaiswal identified the Indian warship as INS Kolkata, a stealth guided missile destroyer. "We have seen Pakistan's response to the protest we had lodged. It is the usual prevarication that we expected. We reject the allegations and insinuations contained therein," he said. "Let me reiterate the facts of the matter. INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment in the western Arabian sea when Pakistani Naval ship Hunain conducted itself in an unacceptable and unprofessional manner at sea that resulted in a collision," he said.

Jaiswal said the "dangerous overtaking manoeuvre by PNS Hunain was in gross violation of Article 10 of the agreement between India and Pakistan on advance notice on military exercises, manoeuvres and troops movements of April 1991, which specifies that naval units at sea are not to be within three nautical miles of each other. The spokesperson said the Pakistani ship also "infringed the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea". "The Pakistan side has once again been advised about the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents," he said.