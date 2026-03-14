India repatriates non-essential crew of Iranian warship docked in Kochi

India has repatriated the non-essential crew members of an Iranian warship that docked in Kochi on March 4 amid the escalating military conflict between Iran and the US, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Over 50 of the 183 crew members have stayed back as the ship, IRIS Lavan, remains in Kochi, they said.

The non-essential sailors left India by a Turkish airline aircraft. The aircraft landed in Kochi late last night after picking up the bodies from Colombo of over 80 Iranian sailors of another warship that was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4.