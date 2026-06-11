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India reports another vessel incident involving MT Jalveer off Oman coast

Indian embassy in Oman did not specify if the vessel involved in Thursday's incident had Indian seafarers on board

Strait of Hormuz
It was the third such incident this week, after the US military said it attacked MT Marivex and Settebello | Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
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India reported an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port in Oman earlier Thursday, the Indian embassy in Oman said, a day after three Indian seafarers were killed in a US-led attack on a separate ship. 
It was the third such incident this week, after the US military said it attacked MT Marivex and Settebello. Both vessels had Indian seafarers on board.
 
The Indian embassy in Oman did not specify if the vessel involved in Thursday's incident had Indian seafarers on board.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the Indian embassy in Oman said on social media.
 
The vessel involved in the latest incident is MT Jalveer, the Forward Seamen's Union of India said on X.
 
Sarbananda Sonowal, India's shipping minister, earlier in the day said three missing Indian seafarers on the Settebello had died.
"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," he said.
 
An Indian government source on Wednesday told Reuters that New Delhi had summoned the US deputy chief of mission after lodging a "strong protest" about the strike. The source declined to be identified, citing confidentiality. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
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Topics :Sarbananda SonowalOmanShipping MinistryIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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