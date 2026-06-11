India reports another vessel incident involving MT Jalveer off Oman coast

India reported an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port in Oman earlier Thursday, the Indian embassy in Oman said, a day after three Indian seafarers were killed in a US-led attack on a separate ship.

It was the third such incident this week, after the US military said it attacked MT Marivex and Settebello. Both vessels had Indian seafarers on board.

The Indian embassy in Oman did not specify if the vessel involved in Thursday's incident had Indian seafarers on board.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the Indian embassy in Oman said on social media.