India's all-weather route to Ladakh: Here's why Zojila Tunnel matters

India has achieved a major milestone in public infrastructure with the breakthrough of the 13.153-km main tunnel of the Zojila Road Tunnel Project between Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir and Minimarg in Ladakh. The tunnel forms part of the larger Zojila project and will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The final breakthrough blast was attended by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

What is the Zojila Tunnel?

Zojila is a high-altitude mountain pass located in the Himalayas between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at an elevation of about 11,578 feet. The tunnel is designed to reduce the time required to cross the Zojila Pass from around three hours to about 20 minutes. Built at an estimated cost of about ₹6,800 crore, the tunnel is expected to become operational in 2028.

Where does it fit in the Kashmir-Ladakh route? The project lies on the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Dras-Kargil-Leh section of National Highway 1 (NH-1), the principal overland route connecting the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh. Several infrastructure projects are currently underway to improve connectivity in the region. The Zojila Tunnel Project began in 2018 but faced delays before gaining momentum and formally restarting in 2020. It is expected to be completed by 2028. The government has also stated that road and tunnel projects worth approximately ₹18,000 crore are under implementation between Kargil and Leh. Why is the tunnel needed?

Today, the journey between Srinagar and Leh takes more than 10 hours under normal conditions and passes through difficult and often hazardous terrain. During winters, heavy snowfall turns sections of the road impassable, disrupting transportation and isolating Ladakh for extended periods. This is why the construction of the tunnel has become necessary. The tunnel will operate in all weather conditions, providing uninterrupted travel for residents, tourists and transport operators. It will help avoid disruptions caused by winter closures, avalanches, landslides and difficult terrain while reducing Ladakh’s seasonal isolation. What changes for civilians? The project will significantly reduce travel time by cutting the time required to cross the treacherous Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway from around three hours to about 20 minutes.

Because the full Srinagar-Leh journey spans more than 400 km, the overall travel time will decrease substantially. Improved accessibility is expected to boost tourism, strengthen the local economy, improve healthcare access, facilitate local trade and movement, and potentially lower the cost of essential supplies. Why is the tunnel strategically significant? The tunnel is located in a strategically sensitive region close to India's borders with Pakistan and China. It will enable year-round movement of troops, equipment and supplies to forward areas. The project will benefit not only civilians living and working in the region but also the military by accelerating logistics and troop deployment in a strategically important area. Improved connectivity will strengthen border infrastructure, support tourism and horticulture activities, and enhance access to remote regions.

A new corridor connecting Surankote, Bufliaz, Supin, Doodhpathri and Magam is also under planning to improve connectivity between the Pir Panjal region and the Kashmir Valley. What is the China-Pakistan angle? In the context of India’s border challenges with both China and Pakistan, the tunnel represents a strategic solution to a long-standing vulnerability. By providing year-round connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh frontier, the tunnel reduces the impact of geography and weather conditions that have historically restricted movement during harsh winters. This enhanced accessibility strengthens India’s ability to maintain logistical support and operational readiness in border areas throughout the year.

How does it connect with the Z-Morh Tunnel? The Z-Morh Tunnel and the Zojila Tunnel function together along National Highway 1 to eliminate two major avalanche-prone bottlenecks on the Srinagar-Leh route. The Z-Morh Tunnel, located at an altitude of about 8,650 feet between Gagangir and Sonamarg, is a 6.5-km tunnel that bypasses the avalanche-prone “Z-shaped” mountain roads. Together, the two tunnels form a critical all-weather connectivity network between Kashmir and Ladakh. What are the engineering challenges? According to Chief Engineer Yusuf Ishaqpor Rahimabadi, constructing the 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel at nearly 11,500 feet in the Himalayas has been a monumental engineering challenge.