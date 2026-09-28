India's carbon paradox: Big emitter but small per-capita footprint

India’s GHG emissions have grown at a compound annual rate of 3.6 per cent since 1990, more than twice the global rate of 1.5 per cent. When measured per person, India’s footprint falls far below the global average, ranking it 131st. Much of this divergence between India’s aggregate and per capita emissions reflects its population size. Its share of the world’s population has grown from 16.32 per cent in 1990 to 17.82 per cent in 2025, while China’s has fallen from 21.42 per cent to 17.12 per cent, and the United States’ from 4.71 per cent to 4.16 per cent. Palau, the Falkland Islands, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain are among the world’s highest per-capita emitters. Much blame is placed on the farm sector, but the power industry overtook it back in 2010 with the gap widening in passing years.