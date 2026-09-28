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India's carbon paradox: Big emitter but small per-capita footprint

India's GHG emissions have grown at a compound annual rate of 3.6 per cent since 1990, more than twice the global rate of 1.5 per cent

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Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:41 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the responsibility for carbon emissions has been “wrongly placed” on developing countries. India accounts for 8.3 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making it the world’s third-largest emitter. Collectively with China and the United States, it contributes to about half of total global emissions. 
 
India’s GHG emissions have grown at a compound annual rate of 3.6 per cent since 1990, more than twice the global rate of 1.5 per cent. When measured per person, India’s footprint falls far below the global average, ranking it 131st. Much of this divergence between India’s aggregate and per capita emissions reflects its population size. Its share of the world’s population has grown from 16.32 per cent in 1990 to 17.82 per cent in 2025, while China’s has fallen from 21.42 per cent to 17.12 per cent, and the United States’ from 4.71 per cent to 4.16 per cent. Palau, the Falkland Islands, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain are among the world’s highest per-capita emitters. Much blame is placed on the farm sector, but the power industry overtook it back in 2010 with the gap widening in passing years.  
 
   

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Topics :Narendra ModiClimate ChangeIndiaCarbon emissions

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:41 PM IST

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