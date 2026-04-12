India's growth journey huge opportunity for global partners: Envoy Kwatra

India's economic growth journey is a huge opportunity for its international partners, the country's envoy in Washington Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, underlining that the US is "front and centre" and among New Delhi's most consequential partnerships.

Kwatra made the remarks during a special address on Saturday at the Columbia Indian Economy Summit 2026: 'The Quest for a Developed India', hosted at Columbia University by the Deepak and Neera Raj Centre on Indian Economic Policies at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

"India's economic growth, our own journey, is not just for our own first principles of economic growth and prosperity, but it's also a huge opportunity for our international partners. The United States is front and centre and among the most consequential partnerships that we have," he said at the event attended by students, faculty and prominent members of the Indian diaspora.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, Kwatra said the India-US partnership is "among the most important and most consequential" in advancing shared priorities and navigating evolving global shifts. He expressed confidence that India will continue to drive economic growth and prosperity for its people while achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. "We in India are in a transformative phase of our journey, of our economic growth, the evolution of our society... At the same time, we also live in a uniquely instructive phase of global shifts," the envoy said, reiterating that India remains confident in its priorities and firmly focused on attaining developed nation status by 2047.

Underscoring the "salience and substance" of strong international partnerships, Kwatra said the India-US partnership spans government-to-government, government-to-business, business-to-business and people-to-people ties. "In terms of sectoral spread within these four buckets, one key segment for us is strategic political and security," he said, noting efforts to reimagine challenges and opportunities through initiatives such as the Quad, the India-Middle East Economic Corridor, and the broader global strategic partnership with the US. Kwatra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump "have a leadership-level focus" in pushing forward the momentum of the bilateral relationship. He added that India must remain mindful of ongoing global shifts, emphasising that while its growth journey is driven domestically, it continues to unfold within an evolving international context.

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a social media post that Kwatra highlighted India's governance reforms over the past decade that have strengthened transparency, ease of doing business and digital public infrastructure. Several prominent economists and experts addressed the conference. They included Professor of Economics and Raj Centre Director Arvind Panagariya, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics at the World Bank Group Indermit Gill, Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance V Anantha Nageswaran and RKS Family Professor of Computer Science at Columbia's School of Engineering Vishal Misra. Earlier, the Indian Consulate hosted a special interaction between Kwatra and members of the Indian diaspora and community leaders.