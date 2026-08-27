India's job postings rebound in July, ending three-month hiring decline

Driven by sustained hiring demand, India’s formal job market rebounded 1.2 per cent in July after three straight months of decline. Latest data from Indeed shows postings grew 8.3 per cent year-on-year and remain 84 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels, though recovery varies widely across sectors.

Healthcare hiring leads the recovery

The improvement in July was supported by broad-based hiring gains, with job postings increasing across nearly 80 per cent of occupations over the past three months. Healthcare and care-related roles recorded some of the strongest increases, which points to sustained demand for workers in essential services.

The strongest-performing occupations included:

Medical technicians, with postings up 30 per cent

Childcare, with postings rising 26 per cent

Physicians and surgeons, with postings up 26 per cent

Therapy roles, which increased 25 per cent

Callam Pickering, Senior Economist at Indeed APAC, said the latest rebound was gradual, but postings remained well above pre-pandemic levels and continued to outperform other markets tracked by Indeed.

Tech hiring continues to soften While overall hiring improved, technology-related roles continued to face pressure. This marks a contrast with the stronger performance seen across healthcare and other service-oriented occupations. Over the past three months, postings declined in several technology categories, including: IT infrastructure, operations and support, down 24 per cent

Software development, down 18 per cent

Data and analytics, down 14 per cent

IT systems and solutions, down 11 per cent Despite the recent slowdown, technology job postings remain above pre-pandemic levels, although their growth has lagged the broader national trend in recent months. AI is reshaping jobs beyond technology The Indeed report also highlights how artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing India's labour market. AI is no longer appearing only in roles focused on developing or implementing technology, as employers are also incorporating AI-related requirements into more traditional occupations.