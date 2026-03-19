India's neonatal deaths decline by 70% in 34 years: Nadda hails UN report

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday hailed India's significant progress in maternal and newborn healthcare, citing a nearly 70 per cent decline in the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) over the past 34 years.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda, in a post on X, said, "India emerges as a leading global exemplar in the UN IGME 2025 report for accelerating child mortality reduction. As per the UN IGME 2025 report, Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) has declined by nearly 70 per cent--from 57 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 17 in 2024--reflecting sustained improvements in maternal and newborn healthcare services. Similarly, the Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) has registered an even steeper reduction of 79 per cent, declining from 127 in 1990 to 27 in 2024. Key initiatives--Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), and expanded immunization combined with robust health systems have been driving this transformation. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India's focussed comprehensive approach on neonatal care has paved the way for eliminating preventable child deaths and securing healthy future for our children."

Meanwhile, India has emerged as a key contributor to global progress in reducing child mortality, according to the latest United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME) Report 2025. The report highlights India's sustained and large-scale efforts in improving child survival outcomes, particularly across neonatal and under-five mortality indicators. Over the past two decades, India has played a pivotal role in reducing child mortality in the South Asia region, which has witnessed a 76 per cent decline in under-five deaths since 1990 and 68 per cent decline since 2000. This sharp reduction is largely driven by countries like India through targeted public health interventions, improved institutional delivery systems, and expanded immunisation coverage.

The region's under-five mortality rate has fallen significantly, from 92 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to nearly 32 in 2024, reflecting sustained progress in child health outcomes. India remains committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets, with the under-five mortality rate below 25 per 1,000 live births. Neonatal mortality rate below 12 per 1,000 live births. With accelerated interventions, India is well-positioned to further reduce preventable deaths and contribute significantly to global child survival goals. The report underscores that a majority of child deaths are preventable or treatable, and India's scaling up of interventions such as the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), Facility-based newborn care, and Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Illnesses (IMNCI) has significantly improved survival rates.