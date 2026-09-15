India's unemployment rate slips to six-month low of 5% in August
Rural unemployment fell to 4.1% from 4.5% in July, its lowest since January, while urban unemployment edged up to 6.8% from 6.7%, National Statistics Office data showed
Rural unemployment fell to 4.1% from 4.5% in July, its lowest since January, while urban unemployment edged up to 6.8% from 6.7%, National Statistics Office data showed
India's unemployment rate fell to 5% in August, a six-month low, government data showed on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll had projected the unemployment rate at 5.2%, compared with 5.1% in July. In February, the rate had stood at 4.9%.
Here are some details:
- Rural unemployment fell to 4.1% from 4.5% in July, its lowest since January, while urban unemployment edged up to 6.8% from 6.7%, National Statistics Office data showed
- The unemployment rate for men fell to 4.9% in August from 5.0% in July, while the rate for women declined to 5.1% from 5.4%
- The labour force participation rate, which measures the share of people aged 15 and above who are working or seeking work, rose to 55.6% in August from 55.4% a month earlier
- The worker population ratio, a measure of the proportion of people employed, increased to 52.8% in August from 52.5% in July
- Female labour force participation also strengthened, with the overall rate rising to 34.8% from 34.4% in July.
- Rural female LFPR rose to 39.4% from 38.8%, while urban female participation was broadly stable at 25.4%
- The figures are based on the Current Weekly Status measure under India's Periodic Labour Force Survey, covering 370,160 people nationwide, including 211,353 in rural areas and 158,807 in urban areas.
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 6:12 PM IST