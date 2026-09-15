India's unemployment rate slips to six-month low of 5% in August

India's unemployment rate fell to 5% in August, a six-month ​low, government data showed on Tuesday.

A ​Reuters poll had projected the unemployment rate at 5.2%, ‌compared with 5.1% in July. In February, the rate had stood at 4.9%.

Here are some details:

- Rural unemployment fell to 4.1% from 4.5% in July, its lowest since January, while urban unemployment edged up to 6.8% from 6.7%, National Statistics Office data showed

- The unemployment rate for men fell to 4.9% in August from 5.0% in July, ‌while the rate for women declined to 5.1% from 5.4%

- The labour force participation rate, which measures the share of people aged 15 and above who are working or seeking work, rose to 55.6% in August from 55.4% a month earlier