Nonetheless, it is not as if India will achieve nuclear fusion — often touted as the holy grail of energy sufficiency for the planet — any time soon. Nor are other nations likely to get there in a hurry.
“China finishes BEST in 2027 and wants a burning deuterium–tritium plasma and a first electricity demonstration around 2030. The UK has put £1.3 billion into STEP, inside a £2.5 billion fusion strategy, for a prototype plant running in 2040,” Vijay pointed out.
“Japan has pulled its demonstration target from 2050 into the 2030s. American private firms, sitting on over $14 billion of investor money, will try for net energy gain next year, and one has already contracted to sell fusion power in 2028. Even ITER, where India is a partner, will not burn tritium before 2039, a reminder of how far the physics is from a working plant. India's own roadmap, from IPR last year, aims for a demonstration reactor around 2060.”