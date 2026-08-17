India signs ₹1,943 crore deal to lease 2 drones from US company

The defence ministry on Monday announced inking an agreement with American defence major General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aircraft for the Indian Navy at a cost of ₹1,943 crore. The Navy already operates two Sea Guardian drones, which were leased a few years ago.

The ministry said it signed a contract with the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the remotely-piloted aircraft for a period of 30 months. “The contract is valued at approximately ₹1,943 crore. It was signed in the presence of additional secretary and director general (acquisition), Department of Defence,” it said.