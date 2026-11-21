India will host the WorldSkills Asia competition in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, saying the country was moving towards becoming the world's skill capital.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition was held in Shanghai, China, in September 2026. The competition is the world's largest international gathering of skills talent.

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation here, Modi said the international competition would bring young participants from several Asian countries to Uttar Pradesh.

"Next year, in 2027, India will host the WorldSkills Asia competition. Young people from across Asia will come here, and this event will be organised in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh," he said.