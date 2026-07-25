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India to keep engaging with US on trade deal after new tariff measures

The Trump administration on Friday unveiled fresh duties of between 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, including India

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Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 6:45 PM IST
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India said on Saturday it would continue engaging with the United States to ​conclude a bilateral trade agreement, after Washington imposed ​a 10 per cent tariff on imports from the South Asian ‌nation under new trade measures.

The Trump administration on Friday unveiled fresh duties of between 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on goods from 60 trading partners, including India, alleging those countries had failed to curb imports made with forced labour.

The fresh duty on India is lower than the 12.5 per cent tariff proposed in June and excludes products such as generic pharmaceuticals, smartphones, steel, aluminium and auto parts, India's commerce ministry said ‌in a statement.

India remains engaged with the United States and would continue discussions on sector-specific issues, including textiles, as part of negotiations on a bilateral trade pact, the statement said.

The two countries have been negotiating a trade agreement since last year as they seek to deepen economic ties and resolve ​long-standing market access issues.

"The government remains committed ??to working with the United States ‌towards the early conclusion of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement," the ministry said.

It said about 45 per cent of India's ​exports ‌to the United States would remain outside the scope of the fresh ‌tariff because of product exemptions, while the remaining 55 per cent would face the new 10 per cent duty.

The fresh levy applies on ‌top ​of standard U.S. ​most-favoured-nation tariffs.

Reuters reported on Friday that Indian textile and apparel exporters are likely to be at a disadvantage against ‌several Asian ​rivals under the new tariff regime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US tariffUS tariffsimportsExports

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

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