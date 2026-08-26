India to phase out SCADA imports by 2030, CEA shares indigenisation plan

India plans to end imports of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for the power sector beyond 2030, as the government pushes to build domestic technology for one of the most critical layers of the electricity grid. A recent Central Electricity Authority ( India plans to end imports of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for the power sector beyond 2030, as the government pushes to build domestic technology for one of the most critical layers of the electricity grid. A recent Central Electricity Authority ( CEA ) report has proposed a three-year roadmap to develop indigenous SCADA systems by 2028-29, giving the country time to test and deploy them before the import deadline.

The move is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign technology while strengthening cybersecurity, energy security and the resilience of India's power infrastructure.

Why SCADA systems matter

SCADA systems act as the control layer of the power grid. They allow operators to monitor generation, transmission and substations in real time and remotely control critical equipment when required.

However, India's grid-level SCADA systems currently have less than 20 per cent local content, despite a government requirement of at least 50 per cent local domestic content. Indian vendors often rely on foreign licences and major components, while carrying out assembly, configuration, maintenance and support locally. The CEA has flagged this dependence as a potential risk because foreign technology can create vulnerabilities around software updates, cybersecurity support, supply chains and access to proprietary systems. Moreover, disruptions to global trade routes amid the ongoing unrest in West Asia have highlighted the risks of relying on overseas suppliers for critical infrastructure, as shipping delays, higher freight costs and supply-chain uncertainty can affect the availability of imported equipment and components.

Three-year roadmap for indigenous SCADA The CEA-constituted committee on SCADA indigenisation has proposed a phased development programme for 2026-27 to 2028-29, covering the localisation of both software and hardware components. The roadmap breaks SCADA indigenisation into software and hardware development, with the more basic systems to be developed and tested before advanced functions are introduced. The plan includes: 38 software modules covering the different functions needed to monitor and manage the power grid

25 hardware components, including servers, workstations and storage systems, which are required to run the SCADA network

2026-27 onwards: Development of the core SCADA and communication systems that allow grid operators to monitor equipment and exchange data

As the programme progresses: Development of advanced tools that help operators assess the condition of the grid, manage power generation, plan electricity flows and identify potential security risks

By 2028-29: Development of more specialised functions, including tools for planning outages and monitoring the transmission network ALSO READ: Which Indian manufacturing sectors are actually becoming self-reliant? The CEA committee has said India has the technical capability to complete the indigenisation programme within this timeframe, although funding, testing infrastructure and institutional support will be essential.

National SCADA Mission proposed To drive the programme, the committee has proposed setting up a National SCADA Mission or a dedicated working group under the Ministry of Power. Development could involve a government entity or PSU with relevant expertise, or a consortium bringing together organisations such as Power Grid Corporation of India , Grid-India and domestic technology companies. The report also recommends government-backed testing and pilot projects at load dispatch centres so that indigenous systems can be validated under real operating conditions before wider deployment. Cybersecurity adds urgency The push comes as India's electricity network faces a more complex cyber threat environment. As power systems become increasingly digitised and interconnected, cyberattacks on control systems can disrupt grid operations, compromise sensitive data and, in extreme cases, affect the reliability of electricity supply. The CEA has highlighted the risks of relying on foreign, proprietary systems in critical infrastructure, particularly where upgrades and cybersecurity support depend on overseas vendors.