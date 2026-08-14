India urea offers fall 12% as fertiliser supplies recover from war shock

India, one of the world’s biggest urea importers, received offers for the soil nutrient that were 12 per cent below the June purchase price, signaling that the war-driven tightness in the global fertilizer market is easing.

State-run producer Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., which also imports urea on behalf of the government, received offers for about 3.1 million tons against a 1 million-ton tender for the west coast, with prices between $393.65 and $435 a ton, according to people familiar with the matter.

For the east coast, submissions totaled 2.4 million tons against a 700,000-ton requirement, with offers between $390.25 and $435.5 a ton, they said, asking not to be identified due to the commercial sensitivity of the information.