Indian Embassy confirms safe evacuation of 19 seafarers stranded in Yemen

Nineteen Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen for nearly two weeks have been safely evacuated and are on their way back to India, the Indian Embassy in Yemen confirmed on Sunday, November 8. The evacuation comes amid renewed regional tensions and growing concerns over the safety of commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea.

The seafarers had been stranded in the Yemeni cities of Hodeidah and Sana'a before their evacuation. In a post on X, the embassy confirmed that all the seafarers were safe and in good health, and thanked everyone who helped facilitate their return to India.

The development comes against the backdrop of continuing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the region. Last week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lost 23 nationals in the ongoing West Asia conflict, including 15 seafarers.