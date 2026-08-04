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Home / India News / Indian-flagged vessel attacked in Red Sea; all 13 Indians rescued

Indian-flagged vessel attacked in Red Sea; all 13 Indians rescued

MEA said, "We condemn the attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4."

A cargo vessel, Amber L, detained by coastal security agencies for allegedly hitting a fishing boat, Carmel Matha, in Kochi coast on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Representative image (Photo: PTI)
PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:17 PM IST
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An Indian-flagged merchant vessel with 13 Indian nationals aboard came under attack off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. All the Indians have been rescued, it said.
  New Delhi condemned the attack and said targeting of commercial shipping in the region must stop.
  "We condemn the attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4," the MEA said.
  "All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew," it added.
  The MEA thanked the Yemeni authorities for their support in rescuing the Indians.
  "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," it said.
  "The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA said in a statement.
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Topics :MEAseafarerscargo ship

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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