Home / India News / West Asia situation is a testing time for global community, says MEA

West Asia situation is a testing time for global community, says MEA

Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across West Asia are deeply disturbing, MEA added

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said,
Press Trust of India Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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As the conflict in West Asia widened with global ramifications, India on Thursday said the situation has been a "testing time", not just for the country, but the entire global community. 
At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said, "We continue to remain in touch with concerned countries to ensure our energy security needs are met." The raging conflict in the region entered its 20th day on Thursday. 
The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases. 
"Yes, it has been testing time, not just for us, but the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts, as I just spoke about the conversation between our prime minister and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Similarly, we have been in touch with several other leaders," Jaiswal said. 
He was asked if the West Asia conflict situation has proven to be a test of New Delhi's diplomatic approach in challenging global scenarios. 
"Couple of days back you saw that because of our engagement, we were able to... and with talks and diplomacy with several of the stakeholders, we were able to get two of our LPG ships through the Strait of Hormuz," he added. 
The MEA spokesperson said India "continues to remain in touch with several stakeholders in this matter, so that we can ensure our energy security needs, as also at the same time, ensure well-being and safety of our Indian nationals, diaspora, present in large number in this region". 
"So, our diplomatic efforts continue, and we are committed to taking care of our interests," he asserted. 
Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem R Mahajan, said the MEA continues to "closely monitor" the developments in the Gulf, West Asia region. 
The Ministry of External Affairs said recent attacks on energy installations across West Asia are deeply disturbing and will further destabilise an already uncertain global energy scenario, adding that such actions are unacceptable and must cease immediately.
       

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :MEAGulfWest AsiaWar ConflictIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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