Indian national killed, 2 hurt in attack on Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport

An Indian national was killed and two others were injured in an attack on Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday, a day after another compatriot was injured in a drone attack targeting the kingdom's Shaybah oilfield, amid a spate of strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels on key infrastructure in the country.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Saudi authorities have informed it about the casualties in the attack on Wednesday night.

"One Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured," the embassy said in a social media post.

The mission said it is ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," it said. The attack comes amid escalating drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels having been involved in a prolonged campaign against the kingdom. However, the Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the Dammam airport attack. The latest casualties follow a drone attack targeting Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield on Wednesday, in which an Indian national was injured.

The Indian mission, in a social media post on late Wednesday night, it has "learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today". The embassy said it is in touch with Saudi authorities and awaiting further details about the incident. The mission said it would provide all necessary assistance to the injured Indian national. According to the Saudi Ministry of Energy, air defences intercepted the drone, but falling shrapnel killed two residents, a Filipino and a Nepali national, and injured two others, including the Indian. The other injured person was a Pakistani. "Air defences thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, with two deaths and two injuries among residents resulting from shrapnel falling after the interception," it said in a statement.

The Shaybah incident caused a fire in a contractor's vehicle outside the facility's perimeter, but oilfield operations were not affected, according to Saudi authorities. Shaybah is a major oilfield operated by state-owned Saudi Aramco in the Rub' al-Khali desert in southeastern Saudi Arabia, near the border with the United Arab Emirates. The field is a significant part of the kingdom's oil production infrastructure. Saudi authorities have not publicly identified the party responsible for the attempted attack. The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen, have been engaged in a long-running conflict with Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Earlier this month, an Indian national was killed and several others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. India has strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilian facilities and infrastructure, and called for an immediate end to the hostilities. The Indian Embassy has issued advisories urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, follow instructions issued by local authorities and take shelter indoors during aerial attacks. It has also cautioned them against filming or sharing images and videos of drone or missile interceptions and their impact sites, warning of possible legal consequences under Saudi law.