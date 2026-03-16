Indian Navy participates in US-led Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 in Guam

The Indian Navy along with multiple partner nations is participating in Exercise Sea Dragon 2026, a United States Navy-led multinational anti-submarine warfare drill being held at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam throughout March.

The exercise has brought together maritime forces from several partner nations, including the United States Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

The multinational is being conducted by the nations to strengthen cooperation among allied forces and improve understanding for better anti-submarine warfare capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to an official statement from the Australian Ministry of Defence, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has deployed a P-8A Poseidon aircraft along with 50 aviators to Guam to take part in Exercise Sea Dragon 2026, a United States Navy-led multinational anti-submarine warfare training activity being held throughout March.

The exercise is being conducted at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and brings together forces from several partner nations, including the Indian Navy, the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. The multinational drill aims to strengthen cooperation among allied maritime forces while enhancing anti-submarine warfare capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region, the statement added, Over the course of the two-week exercise, aviators from the recently reformed 12 Squadron of the RAAF will participate in a range of complex training scenarios. These exercises are designed to test crews' ability to detect, track and respond to both simulated and live submarine targets in a challenging operational environment.

The training will focus on improving speed, precision and coordinated mission execution among participating forces. Organisers say the competitive format of the exercise will push aircrews to refine their tactics while promoting greater interoperability between allied navies and air forces operating in the region, the Australian MoD said. Detachment Commander for Exercise Sea Dragon 26, Squadron Leader Bryce Martin said the multinational drill offers an important opportunity for the RAAF to enhance its operational readiness while building stronger partnerships with regional allies. "Exercise Sea Dragon 26 is an excellent opportunity to sharpen our skills and strengthen our international partnerships," Squadron Leader Martin said.

"The expansive overwater training area near Guam allows our aircrews to train in complex scenarios and refine coordination with the RAAF and alongside our allies and partners." Exercise Sea Dragon is part of a broader series of cooperative defence activities conducted among Indo-Pacific partners aimed at improving maritime security and ensuring stability in the region's strategic waterways. Anti-submarine warfare training is considered particularly significant as submarine operations play an increasingly important role in modern naval strategy. The RAAF's participation in the exercise also highlights the operational role of its P-8A Poseidon fleet. Australia currently operates 13 of the multi-mission maritime aircraft, which are used for long-range strike, intelligence-gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.