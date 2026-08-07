Indian Railways repays ₹1.93 trillion debt in five years, says Vaishnaw

The Ministry of Railways has paid ₹1.93 trillion towards principal and interest repayments on debt owed to its dedicated borrowing arm and the Ministry of Finance over the past five financial years, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The national transporter has stayed away from the borrowing market in the past few years due to ballooning debt and India’s capital expenditure-led economic revival strategy since the onset of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, its market borrowing arm — Indian Railway Finance Corporation — has expanded its portfolio to lend to allied sectors.

“During the recent years, the Government of India has given adequate support to Indian Railways from Gross Budgetary Support, which has been utilized for infrastructure projects and Rolling Stocks which were previously financed through Extra Budgetary Resources,” the minister informed Parliament in a written response to a question.