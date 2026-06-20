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Indian supertanker resumes voyage to Hormuz after mid-journey U-turn

Desh Vibhor, operated by Shipping Corp of India, briefly reversed course before resuming its journey toward the Strait of Hormuz as shipping movements remain under watch amid West Asia tensions

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz
Two very large crude carriers, the Sanmar Herald and Desh Vaibhav, were in the strait heading in the direction of the Arabian Sea on Friday | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 12:26 PM IST
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By Prejula Prem and Robert Tuttle
 
An oil supertanker is once again heading from the Persian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz after briefly reversing direction.
The Desh Vibhor, which earlier appeared to be sailing toward a southern route that’s recommended by the US military, is now heading in a more northerly direction toward the Iranian coast. The supertanker made a U-turn earlier before turning again back to resume its journey toward the strait, tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show.
 
The oil market is watching cargo flows through Hormuz closely after Washington and Tehran signed an interim peace deal on Wednesday. Despite the pact, Iran has declared that ships can’t cross the waterway without its permission. 
 
The ship is run by the Shipping Corp. of India. A spokesman for the company didn’t immediately respond to an out-of-hours request for comment.
 
Two very large crude carriers, the Sanmar Herald and Desh Vaibhav, were in the strait heading in the direction of the Arabian Sea on Friday.
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Topics :Shipping Corporation of IndiaOil tankersIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsoil trade

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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