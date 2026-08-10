Indian tourists can get free UAE visas under new Abu Dhabi DCT scheme

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has launched a new travel scheme under which participating travel partners and online travel agencies will be able to offer free UAE entry visas to Indian passport holders who book a minimum three-night stay in the Gulf nation from August 1 to October 31, 2026.

“India continues to be one of our most important international markets, and we remain committed to working closely with our travel partners to make Abu Dhabi even more accessible for Indian travellers,” said Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations at DCT, Abu Dhabi.

The programme will support up to 20,000 visas during the pilot period and is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s continued engagement with the Indian market.

Abu Dhabi’s DCT will cover the full cost of UAE entry visas for eligible bookings. “By covering the cost of UAE entry visas, we are making it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving our travel partners another compelling reason to recommend the destination,” Yousuf said. The move comes after the West Asia conflict led to disruptions across aviation, inbound tourism, hospitality and restaurant segments, negatively impacting the UAE. In March, Iran struck the UAE as part of its retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli forces. The Gulf nation has tried for years to portray itself to travellers and foreigners as a safe, tax-free oasis.