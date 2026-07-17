Industrial accidents claimed 196 lives in 17 months: Chhattisgarh govt

A total of 196 workers have died in multiple industrial accidents across Chhattisgarh in 17 months in 2025 and this year, the state government has said, rejecting allegations by three BJP MLAs that lax enforcement of safety norms was responsible for the fatalities.

Commerce and Industry Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, who also holds the Labour portfolio, informed the legislative assembly on Thursday that 122 workers died in factory accidents during 2025, while another 74 lost their lives in industrial disasters up to May 2026.

He was replying to a call attention motion moved by senior BJP MLAs Ajay Chandrakar, Dharamlal Kaushik and Dharmjeet Singh.

The ruling party legislators expressed concern over the rising number of industrial accidents, alleging negligence in enforcing safety standards had led to repeated incidents such as boiler explosions, gas leaks, lift failures and structural collapses. They referred to the April 14 boiler explosion at Vedanta's power plant in Singhitarai village of Sakti district, which claimed 25 lives, as well as accidents at a tarcoal plant in Raigarh district in February and a steel unit in Raipur in June. The MLAs claimed that more than 300 workers had died in industrial accidents in recent years and alleged that safety regulations were largely confined to paperwork, with inspections and audits not being carried out effectively and on time.

They claimed workers were being forced to work under unsafe conditions, fuelling resentment against both the administration and industrial establishments. In his reply, minister Dewangan countered their assertions and insisted it was incorrect to say that industrial accidents were increasing because of negligence in enforcing safety norms. He maintained that the Labour Department has been continuously working under the Factories Act to strengthen industrial safety standards and prevent accidents. Referring to the boiler explosion at the Vedanta plant, the minister said 25 workers were killed and 10 others injured in the accident. Eight of the injured workers have since been discharged from the hospital, while two still remain under treatment.

A technical investigation by the Boiler Inspectorate found that the accident was caused by "puffing" inside the boiler furnace, he told the House. Following the accident, the Labour department immediately ordered suspension of operations of Boiler No. 1 at the plant and filed a criminal case against the factory management in the Labour Court on June 27, Dewangan said. The minister detailed the causes of other industrial accidents referred to in the motion and the action taken against the plants concerned. Dewangan disputed the legislators' claim that more than 300 workers had perished in industrial accidents, and said 122 deaths were reported in industrial disasters in 2025 and another 74 fatalities up to May this year.

He rejected the allegation that industries were not complying with safety norms, and pointed out that hazardous factories are inspected through a randomised system under the state's Ease of Doing Business policy to ensure compliance with relevant standards. Whenever accidents occur, factory inspectors conduct prompt investigations, criminal cases are filed in Labour courts for violations, and prohibitory orders are issued for hazardous workplaces, he said. The minister said that safety audits in highly hazardous factories are mandatory every two years through external agencies and annually via internal assessments, while other hazardous units also undertake safety evaluations as required. Dewangan informed the House that the department carried out 964 inspections in factories during 2025, leading to the filing of 299 criminal cases in Labour courts. During the period, the courts imposed penalties totalling Rs 4.60 crore on factory managements.