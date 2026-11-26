Infrastructure projects worth more than ₹0.0015 trillion each recorded a cumulative cost overrun of approximately ₹3.28 trillion, according to a monthly government report for October 2026.

About 1,862 ongoing infrastructure projects across 17 central ministries and departments were monitored. The total revised cost was ₹38.11 trillion, compared with the original cost of ₹34.83 trillion.

However, the report did not specify the actual number of projects that faced cost overruns.

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stood at ₹17.87 trillion, accounting for approximately 46.88 per cent of the project cost and indicating steady progress in project implementation, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in its monthly report for October on Wednesday.

A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 649 projects (35 per cent) having achieved over 80 per cent physical progress, while 326 (18 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion. The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation. Of the 1,862 ongoing infrastructure projects, 790 are mega projects, with a project cost of ₹0.01 trillion or more, and 1,072 are major projects, with a cost below ₹0.01 trillion. The transport and logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1,324), with a cumulative cost of ₹20.37 trillion, underscoring the priority given to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

The report said physical and financial progress broadly move in tandem, with a large number of projects clustered at the initial (0-20 per cent) and advanced (81-100 per cent) stages, indicating a pipeline of newly started projects alongside many nearing completion. While physical progress exceeds financial advancement in the 81-100 per cent range, financial progress is relatively higher in the early stages, reflecting upfront expenditure patterns in project implementation. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accounts for the highest number of projects, at 972 (52 per cent of the total 1,862), and a share of the total revised project cost of ₹9.55 trillion (25 per cent of the total project cost of ₹38.11 trillion), highlighting its central role in national infrastructure development.