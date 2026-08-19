IRCTC cracks down on unauthorised food and water sales on trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) has intensified inspections across trains and railway stations and seized more than 8,000 bottles of unapproved packaged drinking water, along with ice creams, flavoured milk, beverages and other food products.

The crackdown is aimed at preventing the sale and storage of food and beverages that do not have the required approvals or comply with prescribed food safety standards.

IRCTC steps up checks on train vendors

The largest seizures were reported from the Lucknow and Chandigarh regions, where 168 trains were inspected in recent drives.

Lucknow: IRCTC and the Railway Commercial Department inspected 117 trains between July 28 and August 8 and seized 5,241 bottles of unapproved packaged drinking water

Chandigarh: Teams inspected 51 trains across Ambala, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Katra and Jammu and seized another 3,108 bottles

Ambala: Two surprise inspections on August 10 resulted in the seizure of 13 cartons of unapproved products, including ice cream and flavoured milk

Saharanpur: Teams also found unapproved ice creams, beverages and packaged drinking water

At Sabarmati BG Railway Station in the West Zone, officials inspecting train-side vending operations on trains 19223 and 19031 found unauthorised packaged drinking water and buttermilk being loaded onto the trains.

In the East Zone, surprise inspections at Howrah led to the seizure and disposal of unauthorised food and beverage items. Between August 8 and 14, teams also carried out pre-board, onboard and surprise checks across Guwahati, Kamakhya, Agartala, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh. What are IRCTC teams checking? Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been activated across IRCTC's zones and regions and are working with the commercial departments of the Railways. Their checks cover: Licensing and authorisation of catering units

Unapproved food, beverages and packaged drinking water

Overcharging and catering violations

Staff documentation

Hygiene and pest-control practices

Catering equipment and passenger service standards IRCTC warns catering operators IRCTC has directed catering service providers to ensure that their staff do not load, stock or sell unauthorised food and beverages. The corporation has also warned that violations could attract strict penal action under applicable licence terms and conditions.