Home / India News / 'Irreparable loss to world of photography': PM condoles death of Raghu Rai

'Irreparable loss to world of photography': PM condoles death of Raghu Rai

Rai, one of India's best known photographers who distilled the essence of an evolving India and its people through his lens, died at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 83

raghu rai
Image: X@ani_digital
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 9:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of renowned photographer Raghu Rai and said his photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity.

Rai, one of India's best known photographers who distilled the essence of an evolving India and its people through his lens, died at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 83.

"Shri Raghu Rai Ji will be remembered as a creative stalwart, who captured India's vibrancy through his lens. His photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity. It brought people closer to the different aspects of life in India.

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of photography and culture. My thoughts are with his family, admirers and the photography fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Odisha set to introduce hate speech law with jail term up to 7 years

Ashok Lahiri: Technocrat turned politician who will spearhead NITI Aayog

Power demand crosses record 256 GW as mercury levels rise across India

Delhi records hottest day of 2026 as IMD warns of heatwave across India

NITI Aayog gets reset as Lahiri made VC, all members barring Gauba changed

Topics :Narendra ModiphotographyJournalism

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story