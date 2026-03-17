What are ethanol cookstoves and can they serve as an LPG alternative?

Amid concerns over LPG supply disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis, ethanol producers have pitched ethanol-based cookstoves as a parallel clean cooking solution for Indian households and businesses.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) called on the government to roll out pilot projects to test the practicality of ethanol cooktops for both households and commercial kitchens. It said that these stoves could supplement LPG use at a time when India’s cooking fuel demand is rising and remains heavily dependent on imports.
What is an ethanol cooktop?
Simply put, an ethanol cooktop is a stove that runs on ethanol -- a form of alcohol-based fuel -- instead of LPG, kerosene or traditional biomass. The fuel used is typically bioethanol, which is made from plant-based materials such as sugarcane or other sources of biomass.
Unlike conventional gas stoves, ethanol cooktops burn liquid fuel directly. They produce a visible flame without requiring pressurised cylinders or piped gas connections. These stoves are considered part of the broader category of “clean cooking” technologies aimed at cutting indoor air pollution.
According to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), ethanol cookstoves provide “higher heat with no soot or smoke”, improving cooking conditions and indoor air quality.