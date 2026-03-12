Iran clears Indian-flagged tankers to transit Strait of Hormuz: Sources

Iran has agreed to allow oil tankers flying the Indian flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following diplomatic discussions between New Delhi and Tehran, sources said. However, Reuters quoted an Iranian official who denied allowing the tanker to pass through. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the development.

The report comes after talks were held between India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

The development is significant for India, which relies heavily on energy imports that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The move comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia. The ongoing conflict has raised concerns about disruptions to shipping routes and global energy markets.