Over 4 in 10 households face LPG delays; black market sales rise: Survey

More than 4 in 10 household consumers across India faced delays in getting LPG cylinders last week, highlighting growing supply and distribution issues, according to a new LocalCircles survey.

The survey received over 40,000 responses from household consumers across 311 districts in India. Among those who took part in the survey, 61 per cent of respondents were men and 39 per cent were women. Around 45 per cent of the respondents were from Tier-I cities, 33 per cent from Tier-II cities and 22 per cent from Tier-III, -IV and -V districts.

How widespread are LPG delivery delays?

The survey found that 43 per cent of household consumers reported experiencing LPG delays in the last week, indicating that nearly half of the respondents struggled to get timely deliveries.

Consumers reported a range of issues. While some were unable to even place bookings, others said they had to wait longer than usual after booking their cylinders. In several cases, households said they did not receive cylinders despite confirmations, the survey stated. Additionally, 13 per cent of respondents said they were unable to book LPG cylinders when needed, showing that the problem starts at the booking stage itself. ALSO READ: Centre relaxes kerosene supply rules for 60 days amid LPG shortage The delays have forced many families to look for alternatives or stretch their existing supply, especially in urban areas and during peak demand periods.

Why are black market purchases rising? The supply crunch has also led to a rise in black market purchases. The survey showed that 8 per cent of household consumers bought LPG cylinders from the black market in the past week. These purchases were often made at significantly higher prices, as households tried to avoid disruption in daily cooking needs. Reports from several cities suggest that cylinders are being diverted or illegally sold outside the official system. In some cases, delivery personnel and middlemen are allegedly involved in such practices, pointing to gaps in monitoring and enforcement, the survey stated.

How much extra are consumers paying? Among those aware of black market activity, a large majority reported paying hefty premiums. The survey found that 72 per cent of consumers said suppliers or middlemen are charging anywhere between ₹300 and ₹4,000 extra per cylinder. The data shows a wide range of extra charges: • Some paid ₹300-₹500 more • Others paid up to ₹1,000-₹2,000 extra • A significant share reported paying ₹2,000-₹4,000 extra This sharp increase in prices highlights how shortages and panic buying are being exploited in the informal market. What action has been taken so far? Recent weeks have seen multiple complaints of delayed deliveries, “ghost deliveries” and diversion of cylinders across cities. Authorities have responded with raids and crackdowns, seizing thousands of cylinders and taking action against illegal distribution networks.