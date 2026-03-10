West Asia war updates: LPG supply hit in India; Trump warns Iran on Hormuz

India is beginning to feel the effect of the West Asia conflict through LPG supply disruptions, while the global focus remains on oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Fresh warnings from the US, ceasefire signals from Iran, and volatility in crude prices headline the risk of a wider energy shock.

Here are the top developments on the ongoing West Asia war at 8 am on Tuesday (March 10):

India updates

- State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have temporarily stopped Non-Domestic Non-Exempted (NDNE) LPG supply across Punjab

- The suspension affects 19 kg, 47.5 kg and 425 kg commercial cylinders

LPG distributors have been told not to accept refill bookings before the mandatory 25-day gap period - The move affects commercial users dependent on 19 kg and jumbo cylinders - In Pune, gas-based crematoriums have been temporarily shut after restrictions on propane and butane use Iran’s latest moves - Iran has signalled conditional openness to a ceasefire, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying the first condition is that “no further aggression be launched” - Gharibabadi said China, Russia and France were among countries that had reached out on efforts to halt hostilities

- Iranian authorities warned citizens abroad of legal penalties or property confiscation if they publicly support the US or Israel - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said countries expelling Israeli and US ambassadors would be given “complete freedom and authority” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow, reported the Tehran Times - Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian said strikes had killed at least 1,255 people, including 200 children and 11 healthcare workers ALSO READ: Australia to send spy aircraft, missiles to help UAE against Iranian attack US's latest moves Speaking in Florida, US President Donald Trump said the US military operation could end "very soon", though he gave no timeline

Trump also warned Iran against blocking the Strait of Hormuz, saying Tehran will be hit "twenty times harder" than they have been hit thus far. Israel's latest moves - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had pushed deeper into southern Lebanon to deter further attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah, reported The Times of Israel - Another report in the newspaper stated that at least 16 people were wounded in a Hezbollah strike in the central city of Ramle. A man was killed and two others were injured in an Iranian missile strike in Yehud Gulf nations news - Saudi Arabia criticised Iran’s actions and said it retained the right to protect its security and sovereignty

- The UAE said its consulate general in Iraq’s Kurdish region was targeted in a drone attack. No casualties were reported ALSO READ: Trump and Putin discuss Iran, Ukraine conflicts during telephone call - Unicef said child casualties in Lebanon were rising as the conflict spread Oil prices and Asian market movement - Oil markets swung sharply, reflecting how quickly sentiment changes with each military and political signal from the region. - Brent crude fell $6.51, or 6.6 per cent, to $92.45 a barrel after hitting a high of $120 per barrel - US West Texas Intermediate fell $6.12, or 6.5 per cent, to $88.65