West Asia war updates: Brent above $100; US releases oil from reserves

The conflict in West Asia entered its 13th day on Thursday, with new attacks near the Strait of Hormuz raising concerns about global oil supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade. On Wednesday, Iranian explosive boats allegedly attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them on fire and killing one crew member. The incident came after projectiles struck three other vessels in Gulf waters.

Here are the key developments in the West Asia conflict as of 9 am on Thursday:

India updates

• India’s crude oil supply remains secure and the government has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of energy, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said on Wednesday.

• IT services major Infosys has issued an advisory to employees across its campuses in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai after LPG availability for food court vendors was curtailed following revised government guidelines on the fuel’s use across sectors. • Food services at the lawyers’ canteen in the Delhi High Court have been partially suspended after the facility ran out of LPG cylinders required for cooking. • The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) has directed catering units at railway stations in its western zone to shift to microwave and induction plates and maintain stocks of ready-to-eat food items for passengers.

ALSO READ: UN Security Council condemns Iran strikes on neighbouring Gulf countries Iran’s latest moves • Iran will switch from "reciprocal hits" after attacks to continuous strikes on adversaries, and the US will not be able to control oil prices, said Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters. "Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200..." • Iran has told regional intermediaries that for a ceasefire, the US must guarantee that neither it nor Israel will strike the country in the future. • Iran fired upon commercial ships on Wednesday and targeted Dubai International Airport, escalating tensions in the oil-rich Persian Gulf as global energy concerns mounted.

• Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was wounded at the start of the war—on the day when his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, an Israeli intelligence assessment has found. US' latest moves • The Trump administration plans to release 172 million barrels of crude oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to help bring down energy costs amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. • The US will begin releasing the oil next week, although it could take around 120 days to deliver the full quantity, reported CNBC.

• US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that military operations over the past 11 days had severely weakened Iran's military capabilities. He said that American forces had "virtually destroyed" key elements of the country's defence infrastructure. • Trump on Wednesday asserted that oil companies should use the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed due to the ongoing conflict backed by the US between Iran and Israel. He said that Iran was paying a big price for inflicting 47 years' worth of damage to the world. Israel's latest moves • On Thursday, sirens sounded and loud explosions were heard shortly after midnight in Jerusalem and other parts of Israel. The Israeli military said it was responding with another "wide-scale wave of strikes" in Tehran.

ALSO READ: Iran govt not at risk of imminent collapse despite ongoing war: US intel • In a post on X, the Israeli military said “missiles were launched from Iran” towards Israeli territory “a short time ago”. Israel’s defence systems “are operating to intercept the threat”, it said. Israel’s Home Front Command has told people to move to shelters and remain there until further instructions. Gulf nations news • Bahrain's Ministry of Interior issued an urgent advisory after a major blaze in the Muharraq Governorate. Residents in Hidd, Arad, Qalali and Samaheej were asked to remain indoors and close windows and ventilation openings while emergency services handle the situation.

• The Saudi Ministry of Defence said it had neutralised three additional drone strikes after earlier downing 18 unmanned aerial vehicles across the country’s eastern territories. • The UN Security Council voted on Wednesday to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran's "egregious attacks" on its Gulf neighbours. • Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs, said Qatar will not serve as a mediator for Iran while the country remains under attack from Tehran. • Farhan al-Fartousi, director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, said an attack on Basra port killed at least one person and forced authorities to halt operations at all of the country’s oil terminals.

Oil prices • Brent crude rose above $100 a barrel after Oman cleared all vessels from its key oil export terminal and two tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters. • The global benchmark jumped as much as 10.5 per cent to $101.59 a barrel. ALSO READ: India ready to support oil markets after IEA agrees for record release • West Texas Intermediate climbed close to $96. How did the war between Iran and Israel begin? The conflict started on February 28 when coordinated airstrikes by the United States and Israel targeted sites in Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.