Isro at core of India's space programme: IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka

The role of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is by no means diminishing and it will remain the bedrock of India's space sector, Pawan Goenka, chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), said on Sunday.

IN-SPACe, an autonomous agency under the Department of Space, promotes, enables, authorises and supervises various space activities of non-governmental entities.

In a post on X, Goenka said, "The reforms since 2020 are about expanding India's overall space ecosystem. The idea is to let industry increasingly manufacture and scale mature launch vehicles, satellites and other systems." Meanwhile, the ISRO will focus on advanced research and development, scientific missions, strategic missions, new technologies and infrastructure that is too complex for the private sector to develop on its own, he added.

Goenka's comments came after nine employee associations at the ISRO wrote to the space agency's chairperson, V Narayanan, seeking an official clarification on the proposed transfer of its manufacturing and operational functions to private entities. In a letter dated September 4, the employee associations pointed to Goenka's August 21 remarks. At a public event, Goenka had reportedly said that eventually, the ISRO would not manufacture any launch vehicles and the private sector or public sector undertakings (PSUs) would do so. The employee associations claimed that these remarks were not accompanied by any corresponding official communication from the Department of Space, explaining the approved policy, its legal and administrative basis, its phasing or its consequences for the existing workforce and future public recruitment.