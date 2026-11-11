'It's her story': Sam Pitroda slams BJP criticism of Sonia Gandhi's memoir

Slamming the BJP for criticising Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda on Wednesday said she would say what she wants to say as it is her story and "not your version of the story".

Speaking with PTI from Chicago, Pitroda said he hasn't read Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love' as he is yet to receive his copy.

"I hope to get it next week, but I must say that based on what I've heard, it is a book full of love, courage, commitment, conviction and character," he said.

It takes a lot "for a foreign-born to come to India and dedicate her life to Indian family, Indian people, Indian ethos and Indian culture", Pitroda said.

"Criticism will always be there because those who look at things differently will have a different view. That's okay, you know. But whenever someone writes a book like this, you have to be generous before you comment, because it is her book and not your book," he told PTI. She would cover what she wants to cover, she would say the way she wants to say it, and "it is her story and not your version of the story", Pitroda asserted and added that, "If it doesn't fit with your version of the story, tough luck". The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of trying to "justify" the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and giving a "clean chit" to her husband Rajiv Gandhi on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in her memoir, and said her book "Belonging" should instead have been named "whitewashing".

The ruling party also alleged that Gandhi's memoir exposed her real face that "her tears flow for Muslim votes only" but they dry up when Pakistani terrorists kill Indians and Naxalites carry out "massacre of Sanatanis". Responding further to the criticism, Pitroda said, "I've read a book on my own life right here called 'Dreaming Big' and that is my story. Now you can argue and say, 'Well, you didn't cover this, you didn't cover that'. It's okay... But whatever I felt important, I've covered and I may have forgotten a few things, which is okay." "So, you got to read the book from the viewpoint of the author who is trying to tell you a story. You may agree, you may not agree, but finish the whole book, understand the context, emotions, events, and not just jump the gun," Pitroda said.